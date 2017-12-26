Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Tax Credits For Bennington Development Project Make It Into New Tax Bill

By 8 hours ago
  • Developers hopes the Putnam Development project will inilcude restaurants and a grocery store, which will spur economic activity in downtwon Bennington.
    Developers hopes the Putnam Development project will inilcude restaurants and a grocery store, which will spur economic activity in downtwon Bennington.
    Stevens & Associates

A downtown development project in Bennington is back on track after Congress preserved crucial funding sources in the tax bill that President Trump signed last week.

The $54 million Putnam Block development relies on new market tax credits and historic tax credits, and both programs were eliminated or reduced in the House version of the tax overhaul.

The tax credit programs allow investors to put money into development projects in low-income neighborhoods, and then receive tax credits on those investments.

Bennington County Regional Commission assistant director Bill Colvin says both programs made their way into the final tax bill.

Colvin says potential investors were scared away by the possibility that Congress would eliminate the programs, and he says the developers are now moving forward to secure the money for the project.

"There was a lot of uncertainty in the markets after the House passed  its version of the tax bill, which eliminated two funding programs essential to the Putnam Block funding," Colvin says.

"The markets really froze up, so we had to wait and see what would happen. The good news is the final version preserves all of the programs, so that uncertainty that really held up the project is gone now that everybody knows what they're dealing with."

Bennington Redevelopment Group, a large group of investors and business leaders, is working to redevelop three historic properties and build two new buildings in the center of downtown Bennington.

The project includes  a mix of market rate apartments, retail and office spaces.

Bennington College, Southern Vermont College and Southwestern Vermont Healthcare have all signed on to occupy offices in the new buildings.

Colvin says the group has hired Bread Loaf Corp. to lead the construction and that he hopes construction on phase one can start in mid 2018.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
The Vermont Economy
Bennington

Related Content

Historic Bennington Building Said To Be Key To Economic Development

By Jul 6, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

An investment group wants to bring residential housing and new office space to a former downtown Bennington hotel with a plan to jumpstart economic development across southwestern Vermont.

Bennington Development Group Delays Downtown Property Deal

By Sep 30, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

An investment group in Bennington says it needs more time before finalizing a deal to purchase a major downtown property. In July, investors said they secured a 90-day purchase and sale agreement for the historic Putnam Hotel, and five other buildings in the center of Bennington.

Brooks House Gets Tax Credit Help From U.S. Bank

By Aug 14, 2013

The historic Brooks House in Brattleboro has received some tax credit help. The building is currently undergoing renovations.

The U.S. Bank has purchased $11.2 million in tax credits to assist with financing for the project.

The building has been vacant since 2011 following a fire. Rehabilitation started July 17 after the partners of Mesabi LLC announced a financing plan was in place.

Brattleboro Celebrates Brooks House Reopening

By Oct 5, 2014
Courtesy Brooks House Development

Brattleboro celebrated the reopening of an important downtown building Friday. The historic Brooks House was heavily damaged by fire in 2011. But now it’s back in business. 

The 140-year-old landmark, with its store fronts and ornate towers, stood vacant for three years after the fire. It left a big hole in Brattleboro’s downtown. The building cost $24 million to restore, significantly more than its listed value. The project was spearheaded by local investors, and financed through tax credits, grants, loans and government programs.