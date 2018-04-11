The Taxes On The Farmer Feeds Us All

A fond farewell and celebration of Liam O'Flynn, a great Irish bagpiper who passed away last week, a wild wealth of upcoming live shows in our area, and also music from Mali, Cape Verde, Finland, Portugal, and Addison County!!

This program will air on Sunday April 15th from 7:00-10:00 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The VT duo Woodchucks' Revenge will perform at the Springfield UU Church Coffeehouse on Saturday, April 21st. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Carol Hausner, Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan & Donovan Delabruere will be performing at Moogs Place in Morrisville on Friday April 20th from 9-midnight.

Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts Project present an evening of traditional and contemporary Celtic music featuring high energy bagpipes/fiddle/guitar trio Cantrip and folksinger Lindsay Straw on Saturday, April 21st at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing original and Americana music at Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Rd. in Brandon on Saturday, April 21st at 7:30 p.m. Brandon Music also presents Danika and the Jeb on Friday April 20th, also at 7:30 p.m.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be performing at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday April 21st at 8 p.m.

Newfoundland songwriter Matthew Byrne will be playing at Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY on Friday April 20th at 7:30 p.m.

Martin Carthy will be playing at Old Songs on Sunday April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

The Skinny Pancake in Hanover, NH presents Deadgrass on Friday April 20th at 9 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday April 20th with Luke Donforth calling and with music by Cloud Ten. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

There will be a benefit concert for the Vermont Folklife Center on Saturday April 21st at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury featuring Anna and Elizabeth with special guest Moira Smiley. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The UVM Lane Series presents the Scandinavian string band Frigg on Friday April 20th at the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.