Buffalo Philharmonic

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Mark Kosower, cello

Tchaikovsky: Polonaise from Eugen Onegin

Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme

Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C

Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

Tyberg: Symphony No. 3

Listen Friday February 23 at 8 p.m.