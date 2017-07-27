Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Technology And Advocacy For Patients With Type-1 Diabetes

By & 44 minutes ago
  • A child with Type 1 diabetes checks his blood glucose meter. In Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas stops making insulin, a blood sugar-regulating hormone that helps the body convert sugar in food into energy. Treatment is lifetime replacement insulin.
    Nam Y. Huh / AP/file

Live call-in discussion: Type 1 diabetes is a struggle for the kids who have it, and for their parents who keep a constant watch on them. And while the risks of not precisely managing the disease are enormous, technology is making huge strides in helping patients with the illness.

Vermont Edition talks with families and researchers about new advances that help monitor and control Type 1 diabetes, and the day-to-day experience of living with the condition.

Our guests are Amanda Bloom, a Vermont high school student who just returned from the Children's Congress in Washington D.C., where she lobbied in support of research funding for Type 1 diabetes; Amanda's mom Martha Bloom, who helps Amanda manage her condition; Jen Foster, the Northern New England Development Coordinator for JRDF; and Dr. Sanjoy Dutta, a researcher who works on Type-1 Diabetes.

Share your family's experience below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.
 

Broadcast live on Friday, July 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

