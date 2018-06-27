Tedra Cobb Wins Democratic Primary In New York's 21st Congressional District

Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator in northern New York topped a field of five candidates in the Democratic primary for New York's 21st congressional district Tuesday night.

Cobb will now face incumbent Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik who has held the seat for two terms. The district includes Plattsburgh, New York, and the Adirondacks.

According to financial filings earlier this month, Stefanik has about $1.3 million in campaign funds on hand, while Cobb has just under $125,000 in her campaign account.

Joe Lo Templio is a reporter with the Press-Republican newspaper in Plattsburgh. He's been following the primary race and spoke with VPR about the results.

