Teens And Vaping: The Popular Trend Leaves Schools, State Searching For Solutions

Live call-in discussion: The popularity of vaping among young people is sounding alarm bells for educators and health professionals, as trendy e-cigarettes like the Juul are becoming a more common sight in middle and high schools. We're talking about where the rise in this behavior is coming from, the health issues at stake and what schools and the state are doing in response.

We're joined by Diane Kirson-Glitman, a school nurse from the Essex-Westford district, as well as Stowe High School principal Chris Oleks. And we'll hear from Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.