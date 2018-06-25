Related Program: 
'Telescope In The Ice' Author Details Cutting-Edge South Pole Science

  • The Icecube Neutrino Observatory at the South Pole sits atop an array of detectors buried deep within the clear antarctic ice.
    Courtesy of National Science Foundation

It's a cutting-edge telescope buried a mile under the ice at the South Pole, but in many ways, the Icecube Neutrino Observatory is hardly a telescope at all. It doesn't point up at the sky; in fact, it points down, looking through the earth. It's just one of the paradoxical parts of a new field of astronomy looking at the universe by tracking the elusive “ghost particle” known as the neutrino. 

A digital optical module sensor is being lowered into a hole in the Antarctic ice. The IceCube detector on the continent consists of 86 strings of sensors, each strung deep down below the surface.
Credit JIM HAUGEN / National Science Foundation

Mark Bowen is a writer who calls the Northeast Kingdom home. A self-described “recovering physicist,” he joined Vermont Edition to talk about his book, "The Telescope in the Ice: Inventing a New Astronomy at the South Pole," and to explain the new field of astronomy emerging from this unique telescope.

Broadcast on Monday, June 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

