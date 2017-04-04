Testing Of Chemicals Found In State Offices Reveals Known, Probable Carcinogens

On Tuesday, state employees learned more about the contamination found in their St. Johnsbury offices.

Late last week, three chemicals were found in the foundation of the Agency of Human Services buildings, forcing 78 state employees to vacate.

Further testing found TCE, a known carcinogen; PCE, a probable carcinogen; and chloroform have been released into the air at unhealthy levels.

Mark Levine, the commissioner of health, told the audience that some types of cancer — including liver and kidney cancer, and leukemia — as well as fetal developmental issues are associated with those chemicals.

But those are just potential risks, he said.

The chemicals are “higher than what we at the health department believe should be present,” Levine said, “but they are still much, much, much lower than levels described in this literature that show cancer development in individuals.”

The Department of Environmental Conservation will be putting in place a mitigation system and the state is looking for new offices for those employees.

This incident has also encouraged state officials to look into other offices that may be housed on past dry cleaner sites in order to be more proactive about potential chemical contamination.

It is still undetermined if after the buildings have been cleaned of the contamination whether employees will return to those same offices.