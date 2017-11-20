Thanksgiving Holiday Specials

Join VPR this Thanksgiving for a holiday tradition and some new programs, too!

Thursday, Nov. 23 at noon: Turkey Confidential with hosts Lynne Rosetto Kasper and Francis Lam. Kasper and Lam will take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike on the biggest cooking day of the year. Guests include Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris, sharing their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories.

You can use this Contact Us form or visit the Turkey Confidential Facebook event page, Twitter, or call in during the live show to 1-800-242-2828 with your own kitchen questions.

This live broadcast will mark Kasper's last time hosting the program. She will retire in Dec. 2017, when Lam takes over the reins.

Thursday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m: Happy(ish) Holidays From Terrible, Thanks For Asking ... This American Public Media podcast brings us funny stories tinged with sadness from host Nora McInerny and guests. The program's guests talk openly about how they live with pain, awkwardness and sadness in their lives after a tragedy, yet still find ways to celebrate holidays.

Friday, Nov. 24 at noon: A new hour-long NPR News special called, "Sexual Harassment: A Moment Of Reckoning." Weekend Edition Sunday host Lulu Garcia-Navarro looks at the significance of this moment and what it could do for the culture.

Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m: NPR News Special rebroadcast from noon.

And add tunes to your favorite holiday recipes by trying out VPR Music's Holiday Playlist on Spotify and by listening in VPR Classical!