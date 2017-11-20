Thanksgiving Holiday Specials

By 20 minutes ago
  • VPR

Join VPR this Thanksgiving for a holiday tradition and some new programs, too!

Thursday, Nov. 23 at noon: Turkey Confidential with hosts Lynne Rosetto Kasper and Francis Lam.  Kasper and Lam will take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike on the biggest cooking day of the year. Guests include Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris, sharing their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories.

You can use this Contact Us form or visit the Turkey Confidential Facebook event page, Twitter, or call in during the live show to 1-800-242-2828 with your own kitchen questions.

This live broadcast will mark Kasper's last time hosting the program. She will retire in Dec. 2017, when Lam takes over the reins.

Thursday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m: Happy(ish) Holidays From Terrible, Thanks For Asking ... This American Public Media podcast brings us funny stories tinged with sadness from host Nora McInerny and guests. The program's guests talk openly about how they live with pain, awkwardness and sadness in their lives after a tragedy, yet still find ways to celebrate holidays.

Friday, Nov. 24 at noon: A new hour-long NPR News special called, "Sexual Harassment: A Moment Of Reckoning." Weekend Edition Sunday host Lulu Garcia-Navarro looks at the significance of this moment and what it could do for the culture.

Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m: NPR News Special rebroadcast from noon.

And add tunes to your favorite holiday recipes by trying out VPR Music's Holiday Playlist on Spotify and by listening in VPR Classical!

Tags: 
Food & Drink
The Spendid Table
Featured Programs
Turkey Confidential

Related Content

VPR Cafe: The Affection And Antipathy For Pumpkin Spice

By Nov 10, 2017
The flavor of pumpkin spice is everywhere this time of year, but not everyone is a fan.
Suzanne Podhaizer / Seven Days

Pumpkin and nutmeg and cinnamon, oh boy! Pumpkin spice season is exploding once again with all types of foods and drinks embracing the flavor, like pies, pasta dishes, lattes and more. But maybe your reaction to these seasonal seasonings is, oh no!

Sharing Stories And 'Breaking Bread' With King Arthur Flour's Head Baker

By & Nov 6, 2017
Baker and author Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, has written a book that's part memoir and part cook book. It shares what he calls 75 recipes of "a baker's journey home."
Julia Reed / Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins

Before he became head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Martin Philip trained as an opera singer and worked for an investment bank in New York City. Now the baker and author is sharing his expertise and answering questions for aspiring bakers.

Awesome Etiquette: Turn Off That Camera, Please

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Nov 10, 2017
Video chatting can be fun and useful, but remember to be respectful of those around you who might not want to be caught on camera.
svariophoto / iStock

Video chatting through FaceTime, Skype and other apps has become a popular form of communication. But what about those around you who may not feel comfortable being on camera or in the conversation? As electronic devices become more deeply embedded in our lives, we find ourselves faced with more concerns about e-etiquette. 