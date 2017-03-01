That's How We Roast: Vermont's Coffee Culture

Vermont is rife with cozy coffee shops, skilled baristas, and experienced coffee roasters. Coffee is truly engrained in the culture of Vermont.

We talk roasting, cupping, and brewing with Dan Cox, president of Coffee Enterprises. Plus we learn about the latest developments at Mocha Joe's Roasting Company in Brattleboro and Vermont Coffee Company in Middlebury. And we'll even roast some coffee with Brown & Jenkins in Jeffersonville.

Share your favorite brew or post your coffee questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, the New England Newspaper and Press Association inducted reporter Candace Page into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame last week. She was called "an inspiration to fresh and seasoned journalists alike." We talk with Candy about her 30-plus-year career at the Burlington Free Press.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 2 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.