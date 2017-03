There are many ways to cook with maple syrup, although not all ideas or methods are necessarily good ones.

Cookbook author Marialisa Calta joined Vermont Edition on Thursday to talk about a few dishes where adding maple didn't go over all that well, plus share a few tips if you do decide to cook with maple.

Recipes: Find Calta's granola recipe recommendation here, and an idea for cabbage and pork loin here.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.