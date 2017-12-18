Related Programs: 
Third Vermont Inmate Held In Pennsylvania's Camp Hill Prison Dies

  • Vermont inmate Roger Brown died in prison in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania where he and more than 200 other Vermont inmates are housed because of a lack of in-state prison space.
    Vermont inmate Herbert Rodgers died Monday. He had been held in a state prison in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
    Marc Levy / Associated Press file

For the third time since October, a Vermont inmate recently held at a state prison in Pennsylvania has died.

The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced 62-year-old Herbert Rodgers died Monday morning at Harrisburg Hospital. In a statement, the department did not give a cause for Rodgers' death, saying only that it appears to be "related to a medical issue." An autopsy is pending.

According to the DOC, Rodgers was serving a sentence of at least 30 years for maiming.

Rodgers was one of 269 Vermont prisoners who were transferred to the state-run Camp Hill Prison in Pennsylvania from a private prison in Michigan in June 2017.

Two other Vermont inmates recently held at Camp Hill have died in recent months. In November, Timothy Adams died at Southern State Correctional Facility, shortly after being transferred from Camp Hill. In October, Roger Brown died of metastatic cancer.

Department of Corrections

The Slow And Painful Prison Death Of Roger Brown

By Nov 14, 2017
Vermont inmate Roger Brown died in prison in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania where he and more than 200 other Vermont inmates are housed because of a lack of in-state prison space.
Marc Levy / Associated Press file

On October 15, Vermont inmate Roger Brown died of metastatic cancer at the prison infirmary in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. He wrote in his diary that prison medical staff provided him with ibuprofen, Tylenol and gel shoe inserts to manage his pain and never told him about the cancer that was causing it.

'They Killed Him': As A Vermont Inmate Suffered From Untreated Cancer, Officials Delayed Care

By Nov 13, 2017
Janice Hutt / Courtesy

Bobby Hutt died of cancer in October 2014, after suffering for over a year. His sisters say the Vermont Department of Corrections "killed him" by waiting until the cancer got so bad that Bobby's leg broke beneath him.

Vermont State Investigators Face 'Problematic' Resistance From Pennsylvania Prison Officials

By Oct 31, 2017
Vermont's defender general says Pennsylvania prison officials at the Camp Hill prison are making it harder than ever for investigators and attorneys to meet and communicate with Vermont inmates housed out of state.
Marc Levy / Associated Press

Since being transferred to a state-run Pennsylvania prison over the summer, Vermont inmates are having more difficulty than ever communicating with attorneys at the Vermont defender general’s office, according to Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio.