Third Vermont Inmate Held In Pennsylvania's Camp Hill Prison Dies

For the third time since October, a Vermont inmate recently held at a state prison in Pennsylvania has died.

The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) announced 62-year-old Herbert Rodgers died Monday morning at Harrisburg Hospital. In a statement, the department did not give a cause for Rodgers' death, saying only that it appears to be "related to a medical issue." An autopsy is pending.

According to the DOC, Rodgers was serving a sentence of at least 30 years for maiming.

Rodgers was one of 269 Vermont prisoners who were transferred to the state-run Camp Hill Prison in Pennsylvania from a private prison in Michigan in June 2017.

Two other Vermont inmates recently held at Camp Hill have died in recent months. In November, Timothy Adams died at Southern State Correctional Facility, shortly after being transferred from Camp Hill. In October, Roger Brown died of metastatic cancer.