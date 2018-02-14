As Those Late Winter Days Grow Longer And Brighter

An upcoming local Tom Rush concert, President's Day songs, the late great Hugh Masakela, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday February 18th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Guitarist Peter Ciluzzi will be at the Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Tuesday February 20th at 7:30 p.m.

Rick Norcross will kick off the first celebration of his 55th anniversary year as a professional musician with a multi-media concert at Burlington’s Willard Street Inn on Saturday evening, February 24th.

The Christine Malcolm Band will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday February 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Tom Rush will be performing at the Chandler in Randolph on Friday February 23rd .

The Whallonsburg, NY Grange presents Adirondack String Fever, featuring John Kirk, Trish Miller, Dan Berggren, Peggy Lynn, and Dan Duggan, will be giving a rare local performance on Saturday February 24th at 7 p.m.

There will be a house concert in Shelburne on Saturday February 24th featuring Scandinavian music with accordionist Sunniva Brunel and fiddler Sarah Paijunen. For reservations and information please email treewild.inc@gmail.com