Winter weather can be a drag for anyone in Vermont. Now, imagine the added challenge of using a wheelchair or having other physical mobility issues and having to navigate icy and snowy parking lots, ramps and sidewalks.

Patrick Standen is an advocate for people with disabilities and the president of the Northeast Disabled Athletic Association. He shared his experiences and expertise with Vermont Edition.

