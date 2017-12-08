Three Injured In Explosion At UTC Aerospace Systems In Vergennes

Three people were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries after an explosion Friday at UTC Aerospace Systems in Vergennes.

An "outdoor dust collector" at the plant exploded around noon, according to Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, Merkel says, though it caused "significant damage" inside the building.

The building was evacuated, and according to a statement from a UTC Aerospace Systems spokesperson, three people were hospitalized. Below is the company's full statement on the incident:

We’re working with emergency responders to continue to assess the situation at our Vergennes facility. At this time we can confirm there was an explosion. All employees were evacuated. Three employees have been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment. Our thoughts are with those affected and we are working with emergency responders to ensure that they receive the appropriate care and relief. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

UTC Aerospace Systems is an international aerospace and defense manufacturer. It's headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information becomes available.