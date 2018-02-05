Three Young Vermonters Are Headed To South Korea To Compete In Olympic Freestyle Skiing

The USA Freestyle Skiing Team includes three Vermonters, two of whom are representing their country at the Olympics for the very first time.

Devin Logan

Home: West Dover, Vermont

Age: 25 on February 17

Olympic history: Won silver medal in slopestyle free skiing in Sochi in 2014

Career highlights: A dual threat, she was the AFP halfpipe overall champion in 2014 and overall champion in 2014 and the slopestyle overall champion in 2012.

Backstory: Grew up on the slopes of Mount Snow, where she dreamed of being an alpine racer.

But she followed her two older brothers into free skiing. Attends Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

Caroline Claire

Home: Manchester Center, Vermont

Age: 18

Olympic history: First Olympics

Career highlights: Won bronze in slopestyle in 2015 and 2017 at the FIS Junior World Championships. Clinched Olympic spot by finishing third in World Cup event in California in late January.

Backstory: At 18 years and one week, Claire will be one of the youngest USA Olympians in Pyeongchang at the start of the Games.

Attended Stratton Mountain School and is a huge New York Yankee fan.

Emerson Smith

Home: Dover, Vermont

Age: 21

Olympic history: First Olympics

Career highlights: Won three NorAm mogul events in 2016 and took silver that season in the FIS junior World Championships.

Backstory: Earned an Olympic berth despite beginning his first year with the national team on the moguls D squad.

Clinched his position with back-to-back top-15 World Cup results in January.