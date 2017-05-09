Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Ticks And The Diseases They Carry (It's Not Just Lyme)

By & ago
  • We're talking about the spread of ticks and the diseases they carry with two top experts.
    We're talking about the spread of ticks and the diseases they carry with two top experts.
    Steven Ellingson / iStock

Tick season is upon us. If you've been outside recently, you may well have already had some close encounters with the blood-suckers. And some tick-watchers are predicting that this could be the worst season in years. We're talking with experts about the spread of ticks and the diseases they carry, including Lyme, and some other nasty newcomers. 

We're joined by two biologists who study ticks, the diseases they carry, and how they fit into the larger ecological picture: Alan Giese of Lyndon State College and Bill Landesman of Green Mountain College.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Lyme Disease
Environment