  • Emily Alfin Johnson/James Stewart / VPR

From VPR Classical comes a four-part educational series of podcasts based on the elements of antiquity: FIRE, WATER, EARTH and AIR.

Timeline: Elements dives into music, history, art, science and philosophy. Through the stories and facts presented, the series seeks to break down the compartments of knowledge that separate our thinking and allow the listener to draw connections from different disciplines and time periods.

FIRE is the power of transformation and has shaped culture from the very beginning.

WATER is the source and sustainer of life. It covers 70 percent of the Earth's surface and makes up 60 percent of our bodies.

EARTH is the realm of our daily lives: the stage, the setting of our hopes, fears, dreams and passions.

AIR is the focus of our dreams and ambitions, the sky that we see as the limit of our imagination.

Timeline, hosted by James Stewart, is a program from VPR Classical, a service of Vermont Public Radio. Special thanks to Kari Anderson for her support of this project. 

Emily Alfin Johnson/James Stewart
VPR

Join host James Stewart for the first part of a new series, Timeline: Elementsexploring the elements of antiquity: fire, water, earth and air. 

Created by Emily Alfin Johnson and James Stewart

Our series, Timeline: Elementscontinues as we explore the source of life: water.

Emily Alfin Johnson/James Stewart / VPR

Our third episode of Timeline: Elements focuses on our home, the ground beneath our feet: Earth.

Created by Emily Alfin Johnson and James Stewart

In our final episode of Timeline: Elements, host James Stewart explores the history and cultural significance of the element air.