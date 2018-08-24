Timeline: Elements - Live

Dive into the four elements of antiquity: Fire, Water, Earth and Air in this multimedia presentation of Timeline:Elements, featuring lecture and live musical performances.

Vermont Public Radio's classical host James Stewart presents Timeline; a journey into the events, characters and concepts that shaped our Western musical tradition. James was joined by musicians Jane Kittredge, violin, Emily Taubl, cello, & Paul Orgel, piano, for this special event from VPR's Stetson Studio One.

This event was made possible with support from the Stern Center For Language And Learning.