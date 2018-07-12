A New Series From VPR Classical

From 'Timeline' comes a four-part series of podcasts on the elements of antiquity: fire, water, earth & air.

Listen to Timeline: Elements

'Timeline: Elements' Live With James Stewart

  • Join us on Tuesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. to explore highlights, insights from James Stewart's new podcast series, 'Timeline: Elements'.
    Illustration by James Stewart

VPR's newest podcast series, Timeline: Elements, explores how the four elements of antiquity — fire, water, earth and air — have shaped the way we think and express ourselves throughout history. It’s quite a ride and you can join host James Stewart on a guided tour of some of the podcast highlights on Tuesday, July 24 at VPR’s Stetson Studio One.

Stewart's exciting four-part podcast series touches on philosophy, science, faith, art and culture; drawing connections from different disciplines and time periods. In this hour long event, James will guide you through an exploration that offers highlights of the podcast, new insights, visual elements and performances from local musicians. We’ll try to answer the question which has been posed for millennia: which of the elements came first?

Join us on Tuesday, July 24 in VPR's Stetson Studio One. Doors open at 6:30, program begins at 7.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Please reserve your seats here!

Timeline: Elements is supported by Stern Center for Language and Learning.
 

James Stewart, host of VPR's newest podcast series, 'Timeline: Elements'.
Credit Daria Bishop

About James Stewart:
James Stewart is VPR Classical's afternoon classical host. As a composer, he is interested in many different genres of music; writing for rock bands, symphony orchestras and everything in between. James received a Bachelor of Science in Music with an emphasis in Composition from Toccoa Falls College in Northeast Georgia in 2001. In 2007, James earned his Master's of Music in Composition from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. There he also made connections with the Open Dream Ensemble, an outreach arm of UNCSA and the Kenan Institute for the Arts. James wrote original music for five children's shows and spent three years as music director, tour manager, and company member. In 2014, James received his Doctorate of Musical Arts from The Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford in Connecticut. James is currently living in Burlington with his two sons, Jeremiah and Isaac.

About Timeline: Elements:
Timeline: Elements dives into music, history, art, science and philosophy. Through the stories and facts presented, the series seeks to break down the compartments of knowledge that separate our thinking and allow the listener to draw connections from different disciplines and time periods. Timeline: Elements is supported by Stern Center for Language and Learning.

Tickets

