Related Programs: 
Timeline
VPR Classical

Timeline: Guido Of Arezzo And The Solfege System

By 21 hours ago
  • Guido de Arezzo (pictured on the left) is attributed with developing the solfege system of sight singing, as examplified by his hymn Ut Queant Laxis.
    Guido de Arezzo (pictured on the left) is attributed with developing the solfege system of sight singing, as examplified by his hymn Ut Queant Laxis.
    US-PD / Wikipedia Creative Commons

Guido de Arezzo was one of the first music theorists in our western musical tradition.

The familiar song, "Doe, a Deer" from the musical "The Sound of Music" introduces the syllables used for singing notes at sight – sight-reading. But this concept of using syllables for notes is much older than a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Do Re Mi Fa Sol La Ti Do – the familiar major scale comes from what we call the solfege system of sight-reading. We can trace the linage of this practice all the way back to the writings of a Benedictine monk of the early 11th century, Guido de Arezzo.

Guido was educated in the abbey of Pomposa on the Adriatic coast and early on he earned a reputation for his ability to teach singers new plainsong chants, new songs, very quickly. How did he do this? Up to this point, the chants of the church were either memorized or represented with small pen strokes called nuemes. They helped the singer remember the basic shape of the melody, but they were by no means precise. Guido developed a system of accurate notation using lines and spaces to separate each individual note. He then gave names to these notes. This is where we get the alphabetic note names we use today.  A B C D E F G – based on what we call the natural minor scale, Guido would have called it a mode.

Later, Guido composed a hymn that was meant to educate singers and teach them how to recognize each individual note of the scale. His Ut queant laxis starts each phrase with a different note ascending step by step much like the Rogers and Hammerstein song. The syllables he used for the introduction of each new note has become the solfege system we use a millennium later. 

Ut Re Mi Fa Sol La – Since the time of Guido we have added the note Ti, or in some languages Si, to the end of the scale and replaced the Ut with Do, preferring the hard consonant sound over the soft vowel sound.  

These developments of notation and singing practice make Guido de Arezzo one of the most influential figures in Western musical history.

Tags: 
VPR Classical
Featured Programs
Timeline

Related Content

Timeline: 12th Century Troubadours, Trouveres And Bernart De Ventadorn

By Jun 1, 2015
US-PD / Wikipedia Creative Commons

Though the church was instrumental in the development of musical notation, it was not the sole arbiter of music in medieval times.  The high middle ages were also the time of the troubadours or trouveres; French composers and performers of secular lyric poetry and song beginning in the late 11th Century.

Timeline: Ancient Musical Notation

By Apr 23, 2017
US-PD / Wikipedia Creative Commons

The art of writing down melodies, preserving sound in time, was not something that was first invented just 1,000 years ago. Humans have made music for most of our history, let's explore some of the earliest examples of musical notation. The first comes to us from a culture that’s nearly 3,400 years old.

Timeline: Anonymity And Authorship In The Middle Ages

By May 11, 2015
US-PD / Wikipedia Creative Commons

Have you ever been to a restaurant and heard an off-brand version of the popular “Happy Birthday To You” song?

The reason why a restaurant would choose to use that version, rather than the traditional “Happy Birthday To You,” is because, until recently, that song was protected under copyright. The company Summy Birchard of the Warner Music Group claimed the rights to that melody. They earned an estimated $2 million dollars a year in licensing fees for what is arguably the most popular song in the world. They owned that music.

Timeline: Ars Nova Versus Ars Antiqua

By May 25, 2015
US-PD / Wikipedia Creative Commons

There are moments in music history, like all history, that stand as dividing lines. Once they happened, nothing could ever be the same.