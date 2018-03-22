Related Program: 
Times-Argus And Rutland Herald Change Hands. Again.

By 1 hour ago
  • A screenshot of the online edition of the 'Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus' Thursday afternoon with breaking news banner announcing the sale.
    screenshot of timesargus.com

The Rutland Herald and Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus newspapers have been sold for the second time in 18 months.

According to an article published Thursday in the papers, the new buyer is Pennsylvania-based Sample News Group, which owns 75 publications, mostly in its home state.

The company also owns papers in Maine and New Hampshire.

In 2016, the papers were purchased by Vermont Community Media from the Mitchell family, which had owned and operated them for decades.

The Mitchells sold the papers amid financial problems similar to those plaguing other newspapers at the time.

