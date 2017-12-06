'Tis The Season: 2017 VPR Holiday Programming

This holiday season, make VPR and VPR Classical part of your celebrations! Enjoy a variety of traditional and new programs and music, a special holiday playlist from VPR Music, Favor Johnson, VPR Classical's "Messiah Watch" and more.
Saturday, Dec. 16
12 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Chanukah Celebration With Chicago A Cappella
3 p.m. on VPR News – Hanukkah Lights
Sunday, Dec. 17
7 p.m. on VPR News – All The Traditions’ Light Show
Monday, Dec. 18
8 p.m. on VPR Classical – St. Olaf Christmas Festival
Wednesday, Dec. 20
8 p.m. on VPR Classical – The VSO on VPR Classical: Handel’s Messiah With Blanche Moyse
9 p.m. on VPR News – Paul Winter Solstice
Thursday, Dec. 22
10 p.m. on VPR Classical – The Holidays With Cantus: Live At VPR
Saturday, Dec. 23
6 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Broadway Holiday With James Stewart
Sunday, Dec. 24
9:40 a.m. on VPR News – Favor Johnson With Willem Lange
A VPR tradition, this story of a Vermont farmer, his dog, Hercules, and a fruitcake is told by VPR Commentator Willem Lange.
9:51 a.m. on VPR News – Erica Heilman, Rumble Strip Vermont
10 a.m. on VPR Classical – Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols
This is a live service of spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.
12 p.m. on VPR News – Willem Lange’s reading of Dickens,’ A Christmas Carol
VPR commentator Willem Lange reads the Charles Dickens' holiday classic.
12 p.m. on VPR Classical – The VPR Choral Hour: Holiday Favorites With Linda Radtke
Monday, Dec. 25
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on VPR Classical – Christmas Day With VPR Classical
Your VPR Classical hosts will be with you all day, bringing you locally hosted Christmas favorites.
12 p.m. on VPR News – Selected Shorts: Gift Set 2017 – Not How I Imagined It
6 p.m. on VPR Classical – The Holidays With Cantus: Live At VPR
7 p.m. on VPR News – Pink Martini
The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra," Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.
Tuesday, Dec. 26
12 p.m. on VPR News – A Season’s Griot
Public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program with host and acclaimed storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African people.
7 p.m. on VPR News – A Season’s Griot
Wednesday, Dec. 27
12 p.m. on VPR News – But Why? Podcast Sampler
7 p.m. on VPR News – But Why? Podcast Sampler
Thursday, Dec. 28
12 p.m. on VPR News – Brave Little State
7 p.m. on VPR News – Brave Little State
Friday, Dec. 29
12 p.m. on VPR News – Live From The Fort: Mixtape Volume 6
Hear local bands and musicians from all genres who recorded in VPR's studios over the past year as part of the VPR music video series, Live From The Fort.
7 p.m. on VPR News – Live From The Fort: Mixtape Volume 6
Sunday, Dec. 31
11 p.m. on VPR News – Toast Of The Nation
A New Year's Eve tradition with jazz, all night from to coast, with countdowns to midnight in all four continental time zones.
Monday, Jan. 1
11 a.m. on VPR Classical – New Year’s Day: Live From Vienna
12 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday
The Capitol Steps roast 2017 in humor and song.
7 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday