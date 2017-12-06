'Tis The Season: 2017 VPR Holiday Programming

This holiday season, make VPR and VPR Classical part of your celebrations! Enjoy a variety of traditional and new programs and music, a special holiday playlist from VPR Music, Favor Johnson, VPR Classical's "Messiah Watch" and more.

Saturday, Dec. 16

12 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Chanukah Celebration With Chicago A Cappella

3 p.m. on VPR News – Hanukkah Lights

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. on VPR News – All The Traditions’ Light Show

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Wednesday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – The VSO on VPR Classical: Handel’s Messiah With Blanche Moyse

9 p.m. on VPR News – Paul Winter Solstice

Thursday, Dec. 22

10 p.m. on VPR Classical – The Holidays With Cantus: Live At VPR

Saturday, Dec. 23

6 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Broadway Holiday With James Stewart

Sunday, Dec. 24

9:40 a.m. on VPR News – Favor Johnson With Willem Lange

A VPR tradition, this story of a Vermont farmer, his dog, Hercules, and a fruitcake is told by VPR Commentator Willem Lange.

9:51 a.m. on VPR News – Erica Heilman, Rumble Strip Vermont

10 a.m. on VPR Classical – Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols

This is a live service of spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

12 p.m. on VPR News – Willem Lange’s reading of Dickens,’ A Christmas Carol

VPR commentator Willem Lange reads the Charles Dickens' holiday classic.

12 p.m. on VPR Classical – The VPR Choral Hour: Holiday Favorites With Linda Radtke

Monday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on VPR Classical – Christmas Day With VPR Classical

Your VPR Classical hosts will be with you all day, bringing you locally hosted Christmas favorites.

12 p.m. on VPR News – Selected Shorts: Gift Set 2017 – Not How I Imagined It

6 p.m. on VPR Classical – The Holidays With Cantus: Live At VPR

7 p.m. on VPR News – Pink Martini

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra," Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

12 p.m. on VPR News – A Season’s Griot

Public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program with host and acclaimed storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African people.

7 p.m. on VPR News – A Season’s Griot

Wednesday, Dec. 27

12 p.m. on VPR News – But Why? Podcast Sampler

7 p.m. on VPR News – But Why? Podcast Sampler

Thursday, Dec. 28

12 p.m. on VPR News – Brave Little State

7 p.m. on VPR News – Brave Little State

Friday, Dec. 29

12 p.m. on VPR News – Live From The Fort: Mixtape Volume 6

Hear local bands and musicians from all genres who recorded in VPR's studios over the past year as part of the VPR music video series, Live From The Fort.

7 p.m. on VPR News – Live From The Fort: Mixtape Volume 6

Sunday, Dec. 31

11 p.m. on VPR News – Toast Of The Nation

A New Year's Eve tradition with jazz, all night from to coast, with countdowns to midnight in all four continental time zones.

Monday, Jan. 1

11 a.m. on VPR Classical – New Year’s Day: Live From Vienna

12 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday

The Capitol Steps roast 2017 in humor and song.

7 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday