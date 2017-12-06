Related Program: 
Holiday Programming

'Tis The Season: 2017 VPR Holiday Programming

By VPR Staff 16 minutes ago
  This holiday season, make VPR and VPR Classical part of your celebrations! Enjoy a variety of traditional and new programs and music, a special holiday playlist from VPR Music, Favor Johnson, VPR Classical's "Messiah Watch" and more.
    Vermont Public Radio

Saturday, Dec. 16

12 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Chanukah Celebration With Chicago A Cappella

3 p.m. on VPR News – Hanukkah Lights

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 p.m. on VPR News – All The Traditions’ Light Show

Monday, Dec. 18

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – St. Olaf Christmas Festival

Wednesday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – The VSO on VPR Classical: Handel’s Messiah With Blanche Moyse

9 p.m. on VPR News – Paul Winter Solstice

Thursday, Dec. 22

10 p.m. on VPR Classical – The Holidays With Cantus: Live At VPR

Saturday, Dec. 23

6 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Broadway Holiday With James Stewart

Sunday, Dec. 24

9:40 a.m. on VPR News – Favor Johnson With Willem Lange

A VPR tradition, this story of a Vermont farmer, his dog, Hercules, and a fruitcake is told by VPR Commentator Willem Lange.

9:51 a.m. on VPR News – Erica Heilman, Rumble Strip Vermont

10 a.m. on VPR Classical – Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols

This is a live service of spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

12 p.m. on VPR News – Willem Lange’s reading of Dickens,’ A Christmas Carol  

VPR commentator Willem Lange reads the Charles Dickens' holiday classic.

12 p.m. on VPR Classical – The VPR Choral Hour: Holiday Favorites With Linda Radtke

Monday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on VPR Classical – Christmas Day With VPR Classical

Your VPR Classical hosts will be with you all day, bringing you locally hosted Christmas favorites.

12 p.m. on VPR News – Selected Shorts: Gift Set 2017 – Not How I Imagined It

6 p.m. on VPR Classical – The Holidays With Cantus: Live At VPR

7 p.m. on VPR News – Pink Martini

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra," Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

12 p.m. on VPR News – A Season’s Griot

Public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program with host and acclaimed storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African people.

7 p.m. on VPR News – A Season’s Griot

Wednesday, Dec. 27

12 p.m. on VPR News – But Why? Podcast Sampler

7 p.m. on VPR News – But Why? Podcast Sampler

Thursday, Dec. 28

12 p.m. on VPR News – Brave Little State

7 p.m. on VPR News – Brave Little State

Friday, Dec. 29

12 p.m. on VPR News – Live From The Fort: Mixtape Volume 6

Hear local bands and musicians from all genres who recorded in VPR's studios over the past year as part of the VPR music video series, Live From The Fort.

7 p.m. on VPR News – Live From The Fort: Mixtape Volume 6

Sunday, Dec. 31

11 p.m. on VPR News – Toast Of The Nation

A New Year's Eve tradition with jazz, all night from to coast, with countdowns to midnight in all four continental time zones.

Monday, Jan. 1

11 a.m. on VPR Classical – New Year’s Day: Live From Vienna

12 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday

The Capitol Steps roast 2017 in humor and song.

7 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday 

The Perfect Soundtrack To The Holiday Season, From VPR Music

By & Nov 21, 2017
The soundtrack to your holiday season has arrived, care of VPR's Reuben Jackson and Annalise Shelmandine.

Whatever your celebrations, VPR Music have you covered with a "genre-free" playlist, sure to make your holidays merry and bright.

'Messiah' Watch 2017: Performances And Sing-Alongs Around Vermont

By Nov 27, 2017
A statue of George Frideric Handel is pictured here at night in Halle, Germany.
IgorGeiger / iStockphoto.com

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area. 

Favor Johnson

By Dec 24, 2013

"Favor Johnson" is the story of a hound named Hercules, a flatlander doctor, homemade fruitcake and the real spirit of Christmas.

Snow was falling softly past the street lamps in the village, muffling the sounds of the occasional car and the rattle of the brook down behind the post office and the general store. From almost every chimney, smoke drifted up through the falling snow. A few houses were hung with wreaths and colored lights around the front doors. Through the front windows gleamed lights on Christmas trees.

NPR's Book Concierge: Our Guide To 2017's Great Reads

By Dec 5, 2017

The Book Concierge is back and bigger than ever! Explore more than 350 standout titles picked by NPR staff and critics.

