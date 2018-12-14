'Tis The Season! VPR Holiday Programming Fills Your Days And Nights With Stories And Song

This holiday season, make VPR and VPR Classical part of your celebrations! Enjoy a variety of traditional and new programs and music, a special holiday playlist from VPR Music, VPR Classical's "Messiah Watch" and more.

Listen Online: 'Favor Johnson' & Other Holiday Classics

Listen on-demand to VPR's Christmas classic Favor Johnson by Willem Lange. It's the story of a hound named Hercules, a flatlander doctor, homemade fruitcake and the real spirit of Christmas.

You'll also find some other classic Willem Lange stories online so you can listen whenever the holiday mood strikes! Listen to 'Rona & Alice,' 'Christmas On The Party Line' and Lange's reading of Dicken's, 'A Christmas Carol' as well as 'The Loudest Voice,' read by Grace Paley.

Thursday, Dec. 20 - 9 p.m., Paul Winter Solstice Concert at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. You'll be treated to a dazzling extravaganza of music and dance, with the Paul Winter Consort, the Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and more.

VPR Classical - 12 p.m., Live Broadcast: VSO Brass Quintet

Friday, Dec. 21 - 10 p.m., on VPR Classical, The Holidays With Cantus: Live at VPR 2017

Saturday, Dec. 22 - 6 p.m., on VPR Classical, A Broadway Holiday With James Stewart

Sunday, Dec. 23 - 7 - 10 p.m., The Light Show from All The Traditions. Join host Robert Resnik for his annual celebration with songs of light.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., VPR Classical - VPR Choral Hour Two Hour Special Local Music Celebration

Monday, Dec. 24 - Favor Johnson - 8:51 a.m.; A Christmas Carol With Willem Lange - 12 p.m.; All Songs Considered For The Holidays - 7 p.m.

10 a.m., VPR Classical - Festival Of Nine Lessons And Carols

6 p.m., VPR Classical - VSO Brass Quintet Rebroadcast

Tuesday, Dec. 25 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., VPR Classical - Celebrate the holiday all day long with hand-chosen favorites with VPR Classical's local hosts.

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites - 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

8 p.m., VPR Classical - VPR Choral Hour Two-Hour Special Rebroadcast

Wednesday, Dec. 26 - A Season's Griot - 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program with host and acclaimed storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African people.

Thursday, Dec. 27 - But Why? School Vacation Special! - 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Treat yourself and the young people in your life to an hour of lively learning all about sleep and dreams! Join host Jane Lindholm for this VPR podcast for curious kids.

Friday, Dec. 28 - They Are Us - 12 p.m.

Podcast host and producer Erica Heilman of East Calais brings us amazing and uplifting stories of Vermonters living with serious mental health issues.

Timeline: Elements - 7 p.m.

VPR Classical host James Stewart uses the elements of antiquity: fire earth, water and air and how they have found their way into classical music over the millenia.

Monday, Dec. 31 - The Year In Review 2018 - Things That Made Vermont Smile - 12 p.m. & 7 p.m.

From the medal-count won by our local Olympic athletes to communities who pull together to overcome adversity, we'll look back at some stories filed by VPR reporters that put a smile on our faces this past year.

Toast Of The Nation - 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Swing into the New Year with this public radio tradition and tune in to jazz, all night from to coast. You'll hear countdowns to midnight in all four continental time zones.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

11 a.m. on VPR Classical – New Year’s Day: Live From Vienna

12 p.m. & 7 p.m. on VPR News – Capitol Steps: Politics Takes A Holiday - roasting 2018 in humor and song.

A gift from VPR Music: The perfect soundtrack to the holiday season

Whatever your celebrations, VPR Music has you covered with a "genre-free" playlist, sure to make your holidays merry and bright.

Open VPR Music's Holiday Playlist in Spotify

The season for George Frideric Handel's Messiah is upon us! Although it was actually first performed around Easter, in our time it has become a December holiday tradition.

This year, VPR is again rounding up performances and sing-alongs of Handel's beloved oratio in our area.