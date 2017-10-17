Titterton: Contraceptive Coverage

I’m what they call a “woman of childbearing age,” which means that every day, my ability and choice to or not to procreate is on my mind.

So when the current administration removed the contraceptive coverage mandate from the Affordable Care Act this month, I started thinking about the role birth control has played in my own life – from sourcing and using it to paying for it.

Actually, “started thinking” is misleading.

My relationship with birth control began when I was a student. Planned Parenthood gave me high quality and personal health care and a prescription for birth control pills. I didn’t have much income, and the pills cost me nothing. Now I make it a point to support those services so other young people will have similar access to care.

It might surprise those who’ve never taken birth control to hear that people react differently to different kinds – and it’s critical to find the right fit. Twice, I had to ask doctors for alternatives, because my body and mind overreacted to the hormones in my pills, causing depression.

An IUD might have been a better choice, but before the mandate, at five to eight hundred dollars, it was cost prohibitive. I’d started working full time, but my employer’s insurance didn’t cover birth control and the out of pocket cost of pills was just forty dollars a month.

I say ‘just’ but at the time, half my salary was going toward rent, and the rest had to cover everything from car payments to food, so forty dollars a month was significant. Still, I considered myself lucky since I was educated about my options, and never had to choose between buying birth control and paying for some other necessity.

Cutting the contraceptive coverage mandate is usually framed as a church and state issue, but I think it’s primarily an economic one. Women earn roughly 20% less than men, and the cost of contraception is a gender-specific burden. Now, many women will again have to choose the contraception they can afford over the one that’s right for them – never mind that for some, a monthly trip to the drugstore is time and transportation-prohibitive.

And to me, this illuminates the absurdity of America’s employer-based health benefits in the first place. With Medicare for all, the health benefit cost for businesses would disappear and our contraception needs could still be covered.