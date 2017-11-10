Today At Noon: Rep. Welch On GOP Tax Plan, Obamacare And North Korea

Live call-in discussion: Republican leaders in Congress want their plan to overhaul the country's tax system finished by Thanksgiving, but Congressman Peter Welch says he opposes the bill. It's just one of many issues on the congressional docket that's setting a dizzying pace through the end of the year.

The tax plan is being pitched as win for the middle class, but Welch says the proposed tax cuts—estimated to be between $1.5 trillion to $3.4 trillion over the next decade—favor the wealthy.

"We're giving 80 percent of that money to the top one percent of earners in the country," Welch said of the proposed tax plan. "That's basically people earning a million dollars a year."

Friday on Vermont Edition, Rep. Welch joins host Bob Kinzel for a wide-ranging discussion on taxes, health care, and the future of the Affordable Care Act. They'll also talk about gun control and policies toward North Korea.

