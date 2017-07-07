Toddler Drowns In DCF Custody In East Montpelier

State officials are investigating the death of a toddler in the care of a foster family under the supervision of the Department for Children and Families.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday that two-and-a-half-year-old Alexander Lowell-Henry died Wednesday night at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, after being found unresponsive in a foster family's pool in East Montpelier late Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Vermont State Police, paramedics brought Lowell-Henry to the University of Vermont Health Network’s Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

“Once at CVMC, the team of doctors, nurses and rescue personnel were able to establish a heart beat,” police said. “Once stabilized, the child was transported by UVM Health Network's Critical Care Transport to UVM Medical Center in Burlington.”

“We will be conducting a full investigation. We can't release many details at this point, mainly because we don't have them,” he said.

Scott said officials are also withholding details to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation into the death.

Lowell-Henry was born Feb. 6, 2017, according to Vermont State Police. The state police are investigating the death, as is the Department for Children and Families.