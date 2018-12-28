Too Much Holiday Cheer? Take A Guided New Year's Day Hike

Feel like you’ve overindulged this holiday? Need an excuse to get outside and stretch your legs?

Consider taking part in a free, guided, family-friendly hike on New Year's Day.

Rochelle Skinner, with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, says they'll offer three such hikes — part of the national First Day Hikes program that state parks in all 50 states are hosting.

“It’s just a way to get outside,” said Skinner. “You know how New Year’s Eve has the reputation of being all about decadence and drinking and partying all night? This is kind of a response to that in introducing more of a healthy, family-friendly way to start the new year.”

Professional guides and outdoor educators will lead the hikes, which begin in Vermont on Jan. 1 at:

9 a.m. at the entrance of Mt. Ascutney State Park

10 a.m. at the Long Pond trailhead, near Lake Willoughy

1 p.m. at Groton Nature Center parking area on Boulder Beach Road

Hikers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring beverages and snacks. Dogs are welcome if they are kept on a leash.

You can find more information, and learn how to check the status of the hikes, on the Vermont State Parks' blog.