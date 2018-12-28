Too Much Holiday Cheer? Take A Guided New Year's Day Hike

By 39 minutes ago
  • A person helps another person put snowshoes on.
    There will be three guided hikes offered by the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation on Jan. 1, 2019. It's part of a nationwide effort known as First Day Hikes.
    OliverChilds / iStock

Feel like you’ve overindulged this holiday? Need an excuse to get outside and stretch your legs?

Consider taking part in a free, guided, family-friendly hike on New Year's Day.

Rochelle Skinner, with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, says they'll offer three such hikes — part of the national First Day Hikes program that state parks in all 50 states are hosting.

“It’s just a way to get outside,” said Skinner. “You know how New Year’s Eve has the reputation of being all about decadence and drinking and partying all night? This is kind of a response to that in introducing more of a healthy, family-friendly way to start the new year.”

Professional guides and outdoor educators will lead the hikes, which begin in Vermont on Jan. 1 at:

  • 9 a.m. at the entrance of Mt. Ascutney State Park
  • 10 a.m. at the Long Pond trailhead, near Lake Willoughy
  • 1 p.m. at Groton Nature Center parking area on Boulder Beach Road

Hikers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring beverages and snacks. Dogs are welcome if they are kept on a leash.

You can find more information, and learn how to check the status of the hikes, on the Vermont State Parks' blog.

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont State Parks

Related Content

What's It Like To Hike The Long Trail?

By & Oct 5, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

The 272-mile Long Trail follows Green Mountain ridgelines from one end of Vermont to another. So what’s it like to hike the whole thing?

Hiker Safety Tips For Hunting Season

By & Oct 31, 2018
shaunl / iStock

The Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to reminds all Vermonters — hunters and non-hunters alike — to take precautions and make sure everyone share the woods this fall.

Vermont's Leg Of A Cross-Country Hiking Trail Is A Step Closer To Reality

By Jun 7, 2018
Courtesy, Green Mountain Club

The North Country National Scenic Trail is part dream, part reality. The dream is a continuous footpath running from central North Dakota to Maine. The reality is that about 2,000 miles of the 4,700-mile trail is currently on roads.

Be Prepared: Essential Advice For Safe Hiking And Backpacking In Vermont

By & Jun 7, 2016
Patti Daniels / VPR

Ridgeline views and the promise of rugged adventure draw a lot of people onto Vermont's hiking trails and into the backcountry. Returning with a few scratches and bug bites is to be expected, but what should you be prepared to handle when you strike out on a backpacking trip or even a day hike?