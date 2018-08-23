Related Program: 
Top State Health Official On Containing Vermont's Healthcare Costs

  • Green Mountain Care Board Chair Kevin Mullin joins
    Green Mountain Care Board Chair Kevin Mullin joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss health care rates, hospital budgets and the state's overhaul of how health care reimbursements are made.
Live call-in discussion: This month the Green Mountain Care Board told Vermont health insurers they won't get the rate increase they want. In the board's ongoing struggle with health care costs, it's also reviewing hospital budgets to curb medical spending and overhauling how Vermonters reimburse health care providers. We're talking about containing health care costs with GMCB Chair Kevin Mullin. 

Mullin, who was reappointed as chair of the Green Mountain Care Board this week, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the newly-approved health insurance rates, hospital budgets, nurses' salaries and the future of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate.

And he'll talk about the roughly one-third of the state now participating in a new payment reform model for health care providers. 

Share your questions or comments for GMCB Chair Kevin Mullin below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

