Related Program: 
VPR News

Town Meeting Day 2017: Town & School Budget Results

By VPR Staff 6 seconds ago
  • Burlington resident Geoff Bennett votes with his children at the Robert Miller Recreation Center polling location on Town Meeting Day in 2016.
    Burlington resident Geoff Bennett votes with his children at the Robert Miller Recreation Center polling location on Town Meeting Day in 2016.
    Oliver Parini for VPR

VPR News is tracking the 2017 Town Meeting Day votes on town and school budgets from around Vermont. Find statewide results here and share the results from your town with us.

Get caught up: Here's some of our preview coverage to bring you up to speed.

Share your town's results: We will update this list as results come in. If you have results from your town to add to this list, email news@vpr.net or tweet us @vprnet.

Follow the news: As Town Meeting Day approaches, check back for our live blog, which we'll update frequently as results and stories come in. On Twitter, follow @vprnet and the hashtag #TMDVT for the latest updates.

Listen live: VPR will have results from throughout the state Tuesday night, as well as comprehensive reporting on Wednesday. Listen Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.

Note: Not all towns are currently listed in this chart. If you have results to add from your town, email news@vpr.net.

Loading...

Tags: 
Town Meeting Day
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy
VPR News

Related Content

#TMDVT Sampler: Here's Some Of What's On Tap For Town Meeting Day 2017

By Mar 2, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

This Town Meeting Day, communities across Vermont are weighing in on issues big and small – from purchasing dump trucks to changing the way future town meetings are conducted. 

School Districts Across Vermont Could Look Very Different After Town Meeting Day

By Mar 3, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Nearly 60 communities will decide whether or not to consolidate their school districts at their upcoming town meetings.

Backlash Over Refugee Resettlement May Influence Rutland's Mayoral Race

By Mar 2, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

In Rutland, three challengers are trying to unseat Mayor Christopher Louras in next week’s election. Some consider the vote a referendum on refugee resettlement, but the candidates argue the race comes down to differing visions and leadership styles for the city.

Brattleboro Voters Will Weigh A Plastic Bag Ban On Town Meeting Day

By Mar 2, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The town of Brattleboro will hold a Town Meeting Day vote that could lead to a ban on stores handing out plastic bags.

Town Meeting Votes To Address Hydro System Erosion Along Connecticut River

By Mar 3, 2017
Toby Talbot / AP

Voters in four towns will weigh in on a special Town Meeting article that addresses riverbank erosion that might be caused by the Connecticut River hydro system.