Townshend Man Shares Secrets To Being Happy, Healthy And 106

By 1 hour ago
  Warren Patrick of Townshend still has the energy to build a snowman in the middle of winter.
    
  At 106 years old, Warren Patrick credits staying physically busy and making the right choices for his long, happy life.
    
He's seen the change from oil lamps to electric lighting, and from the advent of radio to television and the computer. And modes of transportation shift from the horse and buggy to self-driving automobiles. At 106, Townshend's Warren Patrick finds happiness in every new day and gives thanks for it every night. 

He shared his thoughts with Vermont Edition on the keys to a long, happy life and why he still loves Vermont to this day after moving to Jamaica from Connecticut in 1945. 

Warren now resides at Valley Cares' West River Valley Senior Housing in Townshend. When VPR's Ric Cengeri showed up to interview him, Warren was ready with a two-page, single-spaced account of his life that he had composed on his electric typewriter.

Following the interview, the 106-year-old wonder was back outside building a snowman.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

