Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Tracking The Shutdown's Vermont Impact

By & 10 minutes ago
  • The partial government shutdown has lasted since December 22. We're talking about the impact on Vermont.
    The partial government shutdown has lasted since December 22. We're talking about the impact on Vermont.
    Jose Luis Magana / AP

Live call-in discussion: The partial shutdown of the federal government has now stretched to almost three weeks. We're looking at the impacts the shutdown is having on our state, from some federal employees going without pay to ripple effects on airports, farms and research. And we want to hear if you've been affected.

We're joined by:

If you've been affected in any way by the shutdown, we'd love to hear from you. Post your comment below, call us, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

National Fish Hatchery In North Chittenden Feels Pain Of Government Shutdown

By Jan 7, 2019
Henry Bouchard feeds brook trout at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Fish Hatchery in North Chittenden.
Nina Keck / VPR

The hundreds of thousands of fish and fish eggs at the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Fish Hatchery in North Chittenden didn’t get the memo about the government shutdown — but they still need care every day.

How The Partial Government Shutdown Could Affect You

By editor Dec 24, 2018

The partial shutdown of the U.S. government that began Saturday affects about a quarter of the government. About 800,000 federal workers will feel the effects as lawmakers try to come to an agreement on a set of spending bills to keep the government funded.

A central sticking point remains funding for President Trump's proposed border wall, and with the Senate adjourned until Thursday, there is no apparent quick end in sight.