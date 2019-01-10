Tracking The Shutdown's Vermont Impact

Live call-in discussion: The partial shutdown of the federal government has now stretched to almost three weeks. We're looking at the impacts the shutdown is having on our state, from some federal employees going without pay to ripple effects on airports, farms and research. And we want to hear if you've been affected.
We're joined by:
- Dan D'Ambrosio, business reporter for the Burlington Free Press
- Nicolas Longo, deputy director of aviation administration at Burlington International Airport
- Yvonne Garand, chief branding and marketying officer for the Vermont State Employees Credit Union
- William "Breck" Bowden, professor and chair of watershed science and planning at the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at UVM
If you've been affected in any way by the shutdown, we'd love to hear from you. Post your comment below, call us, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.
Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.