Tracking Wildlife In The Winter

When a forest floor or an open meadow is covered in snow, there is a magical story being written on that blank slate. It's a ballet of movement by voles, fishers, otters, deer, and raptors.

If you know what to look for, and where to look, you'll be amazed by the natural drama that has played out there.

Author, forester and environmental educator Lynn Levine and Rose Paul, the director of critical lands and conservation science for The Nature Conservancy Vermont, are expert trackers. And they share that expertise so you can venture into the woods to track wildlife this winter.

Post your questions or comments on winter wildlife tracking here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, New England has roughly 400,000 immigrants without legal status living and working here. Federal policy enacted several years ago was supposed to end random deportations of people who aren't criminals, but it hasn't. Kathleen Masterson, a reporter for VPR and the New England News Collaborative, brings us up to date on the situation.

Broadcast live on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

