Trial by Jury was the first successful collaboration by Gilbert & Sullivan; The Gondoliers was the last of the successful Savoy operas. We'll hear a 1995 recording of Trial by Jury (with Richard Suart as the Learned Judge) and a vintage recording of excerpts from The Gondoliers (with Martyn Green as the Duke of Plaza-Toro).

Listen Saturday, March 25 at 12 noon.