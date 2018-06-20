From Trinidad To Laurel Canyon

All kinds of calypso, all kinds of Joni Mitchell, a fictional trip to Nashville with the Dalai Lama, and a wealth of live shows this week in the VPR listening area...the mind boggles!

This program will air on Sunday June 24th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Young Tradition Vermont is looking forward to welcoming fiddler Haley Richardson back to Burlington on June 28 for a concert at the Burlington Violin Shop with North Carolina-based guitarist Don Penzien. Haley is a dynamic 14-year-old fiddler with a highly ornamented Sligo style. Come join us for what promises to be a wonderful evening of exciting Irish tunes! The concert will run from 6-8 p.m.

Patti Casey and Susannah Blachly will be performing in a Blue Wave Concert to support efforts to win back Congress. Its Saturday, June 30th at 7 pm at the home of Barbara Butler in North Calais. For more information visit the Indivisible Calais website at www.indivisiblecalais.org.

Pierce Pettis will be at the Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday June 30th.

Woodchucks' Revenge will be performing at the Taps Tavern in Poultney on Saturday June 30th at 7 p.m.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center on Thursday June 28th at 7 p.m.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center presents 10,000 Maniacs on Thursday June 28th at 7 p.m.

Scott Ainslie will be giving a house concert in Charlotte on Saturday night June 30th. For information and reservations please email mjwalker@gmavt.net

Ry Cooder will be playing with his big band on the Flynn Mainstage in Burlington on Saturday June 30th.