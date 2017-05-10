Trump Fires Comey: The Political Moment And The Rule Of Law

President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey has sent shockwaves through Washington and beyond - as concerns mount that the President may be trying to interfere with the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russian election meddling. We're talking about what this moment means for politics, the power of the President, and the rule of law.

Joining us for the conversation is Middlebury political science professor Matt Dickinson.

