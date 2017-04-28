Related Program: 
VPR News

Trump Orders Review Of National Monuments, Including The First In The Atlantic Ocean

By 34 minutes ago
  • apasciuto / Creative Commons
Originally published on April 27, 2017 3:52 pm

President Donald Trump this week ordered a review of the U.S. Antiquities Act. The move could impact the Atlantic Ocean's first-ever marine national monument, created last fall.

The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts monument covers nearly 5,000 square miles off the coast of Cape Cod. It's home to a variety of wildlife and underwater landscapes.

This week, Trump ordered his interior secretary to review dozens of monuments created over the last roughly two decades, which are larger than 100,000 acres. Trump said they represent a "massive federal land grab."

Lisa Dale, with the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy, said the review isn't trying to rescind or undo anything -- yet.

"It's quite heavy on ideology, and rather light on realism," she said.

Dale said it's not clear whether the president has legal authority to revoke a national monument.

"There's no precedent for it," she said. "No president before this one has ever undone a national monument designation."

She said any redrawing of one would likely play out in the courts.

Bob Vanasse, with Saving Seafood -- a group that opposed the Atlantic Ocean monument act-- thinks President Barack Obama improperly revoked commercial fishing rights by creating the monument last September. He said he'd welcome a legal battle. 

"It really should be tested by the courts to determine whether it's constitutional, and that's why I think it's appropriate for the secretary to review it," said Vanasse.

Lisa Dale said any review will likely take months. What the administration will do with the results of that review, she said, remain unclear.

Copyright 2017 WNPR-FM. To see more, visit WNPR-FM.

Tags: 
Environment
Government & Politics
Donald Trump
New England News Collaborative
VPR News

Related Content

Mimicking Mother Nature, UVM Scientists 'Nudge' Forests Toward Old Growth Conditions

By Apr 25, 2017
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

In the northeast U.S., there is less than 1 percent of old growth forest left. A new University of Vermont study finds that harvesting trees in a way that mimics old growth forests not only restores critical habitat, but also stores a surprising amount of carbon.

Vermonters Assess President Trump's First 100 Days

By & Apr 26, 2017
Illustration of President Donald Trump overlayed on top of multiple speech bubbles.
Illustration by Kevin Whipple

In a four-year presidential term, the commander in chief will be in power for over 1,400 days. But it's the first 100 that have become a focus for a new president.

VPR has been collecting listeners' opinions of President Donald Trump's first 100 days.

Vermonters To Join Global 'March For Science' With Events Across The State

By Apr 21, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Rain or shine, local scientists and supporters say they will be turning out in multiple locations in Vermont—and across the country— to speak up for science on Saturday.