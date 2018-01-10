Related Program: 
Trying To Get Central Vermont Wired

By & 8 hours ago
  • Central Vermont Internet is a proposed Communications Union District that could supply high-speed internet from Elmore to Roxbury.
One often-cited barrier that gets in the way of young professionals moving to Vermont is the lack of high-speed internet in many communities around the state. And where something doesn't exist, it is incumbent upon someone to create it.

That's where Jeremy Hansen comes in. He is a selectboard member in Berlin and the founder of a community-based entity called Central Vermont Internet. He hopes to wire a number of communities from Elmore to Roxbury.

Currently, seven central Vermont municipalities are set to vote on the idea on Town Meeting Day.

Hansen spoke with Vermont Edition about his plan.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

