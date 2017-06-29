Tune In To VPR and VPR Classical For July 4th Specials

Happy Independence Day! Vermont Edition has the holiday off and returns at noon and 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 5. In the meantime, you can relax with special holiday programs on VPR and VPR Classical.

On VPR Classical at 9 a.m., enjoy "July 4th With Leroy Anderson And The Boston Pops," featuring Leroy Anderson, America’s most popular light music composer, and the Boston Pops Orchestra, which premiered many of his short orchestral miniatures.

Then at noon on VPR, it's The Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday. They'll poke fun at today's news with their brand new, one-hour 4th of July romp.

At 7 p.m., join VPR for an hour-long special, Live From The Fort, Mixtape Vol 5. The program features the local musicians who came to the VPR's studios in the past few months to record their set for VPR's Live From The Fort music video series.