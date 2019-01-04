Twelfth Night And The January Man

Welcoming in the chilly nights and the occasional blue sky days of the new year, a set of quirky Disney songs, accordion music from the South American jungle, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday January 6th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Friday January 11th, They Might Be Gypsies will be playing at The Brick Church music series in Williston.

Fiddler and nyckelharpe player Bruce Sagan will be giving a Scandinavian Music Workshop on Saturday January 12th from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Donna and John Hopkins' home at 107 College St. in Montpelier. There will be a potluck and jam session following the workshop...for information and reservations please email beleaf4u@myfairpoint.net



The Phil Henry Acoustic Trio will be performing at the Burnham Music Series at Burnham Hall, 52 River Rd. in Lincoln on Saturday, January 12th at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday January 12th - dancing begins at 8 p.m., Richard Hopkins is the caller, and live music will be provided by Footworks.

The Good Times Cafe in Hinesburg presents Geoff Muldaur on Tuesday and Wednesday January 8th and 9th at 8:30 p.m.

Dave Keller will be performing solo at Idyltime in Stowe at 6 p.m. on Friday January 11th, and at the Pavilion at Spruce Peak on Saturday January 12th at 2 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Maple Corners on Friday January 11th.

P.M. Sundays presents Night Tree on Sunday January 13th at the Richmond Congregational Church beginning at 4 p.m.