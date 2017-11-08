Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Two Act 46 Plans Rejected By Voters, One Approved

By 3 hours ago

Voters have rejected two of the three Act 46 school district consolidation plans up for consideration Tuesday.

Windham Southeast Superintendent Lyle Holiday said turnout was strong in Brattleboro, Guilford, Dummerston and Putney, where the plan was turned down by a wide margin.

"Everybody working on this, including the study committee and the alternative groups care about kids," said Holiday. "And that's great for all of our students and families."

A plan to merge four school districts in the Southwestern Vermont Supervisory Union around Bennington failed by just a handful of votes.

Three of the four towns had to approve the consolidation, and in Woodford the plan was defeated by only two votes, while Pownal rejected the proposal by just four.

Bennington and Shatsbury approved  the merger.

And in the Upper Valley, Chelsea and Tunbridge approved their merger.

Districts that held their votes Tuesday were trying to get their plans approved before the Nov. 30 deadline to take advantage of tax incentives.

Lawmakers this year extended that deadline from July 1 to give districts more time to work on their consolidation plans.

Tags: 
Act 46
Education
The Frequency
Government & Politics
VPR News

Related Content

Who Gets The Forest? Putney School Assesses What To Do Ahead Of Possible Act 46 Merger

By Oct 23, 2017
Putney Central School students make their way down into the school forest. Putney residents will vote on turning the forest over to the town before an Act 46 merger vote.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

In some Vermont school districts, the issues of assets and debt are complicating their Act 46 merger plans. In Putney, voters will weigh in on what to do with the Putney Central School Forest about a week before the district's Act 46 vote.

School Districts Scramble To Meet New Act 46 Deadline

By Sep 18, 2017
Members of the Windham Souitheast Supervisory Union Act 46 Committee goes over a presentation for the district's voters at a recent meeting.
Howard Weisss-Tisman / VPR

At the end of the last Legislative session lawmakers extended the deadlines for Act 46, the state's school district consolidation law. As the new Nov. 30 deadline approaches, districts are now finishing up their work and preparing for a new round of votes on the merger plans.