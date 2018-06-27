Related Program: 
Two Vermonters Arrested In DOJ Operation Targeting Darkweb Vendors

By 2 hours ago
  • An open laptop on a surface in a dark room.
    A yearlong DOJ operation resulted in the arrest of more than 35 people for selling illicit items on the darkweb. Two of the people arrested were Vermonters.
    dejankrsmanovic / iStock

Two Vermonters were indicted in federal court after being caught in an undercover Department of Justice operation focused on people selling drugs and weapons on the darkweb.

Sam Bent and Djeneba Bent, both of St. Johnsbury, were charged with conspiracy to distribute LSD, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana. Sam Bent was also charged with four counts of money laundering.

According to court records, the pair bought drugs on the darkweb, sold drugs and mailed the drugs out of post offices in northeastern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire.

The two were arrested after a yearlong Department of Justice investigation targeting vendors on the darkweb.

“Criminals who think that they are safe on the Darknet are wrong,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in a written statement. “We can expose their networks, and we are determined to bring them to justice.”

The DOJ says they arrested more than 35 people as a result of the investigation and seized “massive amounts of illegal narcotics,” more than 100 firearms and over $23.6 million.

