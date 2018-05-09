Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Understanding The Growing Risk Of Lyme And Other Tick-Borne Diseases

By & 46 minutes ago
  • As the incidence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses rises, we're talking about the growing risk and what may happen next.
    As the incidence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses rises, we're talking about the growing risk and what may happen next.
    Erik Karits / iStock.com

Join the discussion: The CDC is warning of a spike in tick-borne diseases nationwide. Here in Vermont, Lyme disease is a huge and growing problem, and increasingly, other tick-borne illnesses like anaplasmosis and Powassan virus are a threat as well. We're talking with experts about some of the science behind the growing risk and what we might see in the future.

Joining us for the discussion are Bradley Tompkins, infectious disease epidemiologist for the Vermont health department, and Bill Landesman, a professor of biology at Green Mountain College who studies ticks and the microbial ecology of tick-borne diseases.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Lyme Disease

Related Content

The CDC Says Tick-Borne Diseases Are On The Rise

By May 2, 2018
courtesy of Vermont Department of Health

The number of people getting diseases from ticks and mosquitoes in the United States has more than tripled from 2004 to 2016 according to the latest report from The Centers for Disease Control.

Lyme Disease Is On The Rise Again. Here's How To Prevent It

By May 7, 2018

Lyme disease was once unheard of in western Pennsylvania, where Barbara Thorne, now an entomologist at the University of Maryland, spent time as a kid.

Thorne knew that if black-legged ticks are infected with bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, they can transmit Lyme to people and, that if untreated, symptoms can range from fever, fatigue and a rash, to serious damage to the joints, heart and nervous system.