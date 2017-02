In the 1960s and 1970s, Dartmouth College buried lab animals, human tissues and other medical waste at Rennie Farm. Today some drinking water in the areas around Rennie Farm has been contaminated with 1,4 dioxane, a suspected carcinogen.

VPR's Rebecca Sananes began reporting on this story in August and has been closely following it since. She spoke with Morning Edition about the recent efforts that Dartmouth has taken to mitigate the contamination.

