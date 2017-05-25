Update From Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman

Live call-in discussion: The governor had his say on the Legislature's marijuana bill when he vetoed it Wednesday. Now we'll get the thoughts of Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman.

Zuckerman has long supported relaxing Vermont's marijuana laws. We hear his reaction to the veto and where he thinks legislation should go next. Plus he discusses the state budget and other key issues.

Post your comments or questions for Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 26, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.