Upper Valley Religious Leaders To Discuss Sanctuary For Undocumented Residents

Religious groups in the Upper Valley will be discussing efforts to provide sanctuary for non-citizens.

Local Quaker, Jewish, Muslim and other religious leaders will have an open forum next month in Hanover, New Hampshire, aimed at creating a safety net for undocumented people in the area.

The Trump administration recently said it would be cutting-off funding to cities harboring undocumented immigrants.

Cayla Dyer, the lead organizer for the United Valley Interfaith Project, the group that's co-sponsoring the forum, says this issue has been weighing on the community for a long time.

Now, as network, they will create a more united front.

“I think that people will feel safer knowing that they're not alone, and I think that the religious groups will have more of a sense of power,” she told VPR on Wednesday.

Last week Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put Montpelier on its list of cities that limit cooperation with their extradition efforts. Montpelier Mayor John Hollar is defending the city's policy.

The forum will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in the Quaker meeting house in Hanover.

Upper Valley
Religion
Immigration
Government & Politics
As ICE Calls Montpelier 'Non-Cooperative,' Mayor Defends Policy

By 4 hours ago

The mayor of Montpelier says the city got no warning before Immigration and Customs Enforcement listed the city as non-compliant with federal immigration authorities. Mayor John Hollar says the city’s inclusion on the federal list raises questions about the Trump administration’s process for creating the list.

Two Migrant Activists Back In Vermont After Being Released On Bail By Federal Judge

By Mar 28, 2017
Jesse Costa / WBUR

Two Vermont immigration rights' activists who were arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents were released on bail Tuesday and are back in Vermont. A third was denied bail by a federal immigration judge in a Boston court Monday.

It's Law: Vermont Limits The Role Of Local Cops In Federal Immigration Enforcement

By 23 hours ago
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

From his ceremonial office in the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Republican Gov. Phil Scott sent a clear message to Washington that Vermont police will not be part of the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest and deport people who are living in the country illegally.

What's Next For Migrant Activists Detained By ICE

By & Mar 28, 2017
Jesse Costa / WBUR

Three people arrested in Vermont by Immigration and Customs Enforcement had custody hearings in federal court in Boston Monday. Two of them were released on bail, but a third is being held in custody. We review what transpired and what happens next.