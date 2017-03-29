Upper Valley Religious Leaders To Discuss Sanctuary For Undocumented Residents

Religious groups in the Upper Valley will be discussing efforts to provide sanctuary for non-citizens.

Local Quaker, Jewish, Muslim and other religious leaders will have an open forum next month in Hanover, New Hampshire, aimed at creating a safety net for undocumented people in the area.

The Trump administration recently said it would be cutting-off funding to cities harboring undocumented immigrants.

Cayla Dyer, the lead organizer for the United Valley Interfaith Project, the group that's co-sponsoring the forum, says this issue has been weighing on the community for a long time.

Now, as network, they will create a more united front.

“I think that people will feel safer knowing that they're not alone, and I think that the religious groups will have more of a sense of power,” she told VPR on Wednesday.

Last week Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put Montpelier on its list of cities that limit cooperation with their extradition efforts. Montpelier Mayor John Hollar is defending the city's policy.

The forum will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in the Quaker meeting house in Hanover.