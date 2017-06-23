Upper Valley Veterans Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

June is pride month for the LGBTQ community and the White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center says veterans are no exception.

The White River Junction VA has been holding a series of events in the Upper Valley this month to support and connect LGBTQ veterans in the community.

Calvin Smith is a veteran and the LGBT care coordinator at the White River Junction VA.

He says not all veterans think of the VA as an accepting place for the LGBTQ community, but he hopes programs like this might change that perception.

“About a year ago [the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs] appointed LGBT Care Coordinators for each medical center,” Smith explained, “with the intent of reaching out to that community and creating a more welcoming environment at the VA and really doing outreach to let veterans know that this is a safe place for them.”

Next week Dartmouth-Hitchcock endocrinologist Dr. Jack Turco, who works with people who are transitioning, will be speaking as part of this Upper Valley VA program.