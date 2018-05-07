Related Program: 
The Ups And Downs Of Rural Life For LGBTQ Vermonters

  • LGBTQ Vermonters can face unique challenges and needs in rural areas.
Live call-in discussion: Vermont has been seen as a leader in equal rights for LGBTQ people, but queer Vermonters living in rural areas can face unique challenges, from accessing healthcare to aging well as a queer senior to finding support networks. We're talking about the needs and experiences of LGBTQ Vermonters in rural communities. 

HB Lozito with Green Mountain Crossroads and Dana Kaplan with Outright Vermont join Vermont Edition to discuss the needs and challenges facing LGBTQ Vermonters and youth in rural communities.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

