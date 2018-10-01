Related Program: 
VPR News

U.S. And Canada Reach Deal To Replace NAFTA

By editor 1 hour ago
  • President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office in February.
    President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office in February.
    Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images
Originally published on October 1, 2018 10:11 am

Updated at 10 a.m. ET

The U.S. and Canada reached a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed a quarter-century ago, with a new pact that the Trump administration says is easier to enforce.

Ahead of the midnight deadline set by the White House, President Trump approved changes that essentially revamp the 1993 NAFTA deal, bringing Canada on board after Mexico had already agreed in August.

In addition, the two countries agreed to shield Canada from any future automobile tariffs imposed by the U.S.

The agreement, called the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA, gives U.S. dairy farmers greater access to the Canadian market. It also preserves a dispute resolution system that Canada likes but which the Trump administration had hoped to phase out.

Trump is expected to sign the deal, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, before Pena Nieto leaves office in early December. It would then be submitted to the U.S. Congress for approval early next year.

A joint statement from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minster Chrystia Freeland says, "USMCA will give our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses a high-standard trade agreement that will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region."

U.S. business groups welcomed the agreement, which preserves a continent-wide free-trade zone. Tom Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, had warned that a deal that excluded Canada would be a non-starter.

Labor unions reserved judgement, saying they need more time to assess the deal's worker protections.

Mexico had earlier agreed with the U.S. to include stricter rules of origin on automobiles, so cars will have to include more North American content in order to be sold duty-free in the U.S. The rules also require that a portion of cars be made in factories paying at least $16 an hour — a provision that could shift some auto manufacturing from Mexico to the United States.

The agreement also updates NAFTA with new provisions governing digital trade and intellectual property.

It does not affect tariffs on imported steel and aluminum which the U.S. imposed this year, nor the retaliatory tariffs that Canada and Mexico imposed in response.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Donald Trump
NAFTA
Canada

Related Content

New England Governors, Eastern Canadian Premiers Seek Truce On Trade War

By Aug 14, 2018
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, left, and New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant sign resolutions at Monday's annual conference of New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers. Gallant will host next year's meeting in St. John, New Brunswick.
John Dillon / VPR

New England governors and the premiers of eastern Canadian provinces say the ties that bind the region transcend the trade war between Washington and Ottawa. At their annual meeting held in Stowe, the leaders called for a truce in the trade war.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard On Borders, Trade And US-Canada Relations

By & Jul 13, 2018
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard at a meeting with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in June 2018.
Lance Cheung / U.S. Department of Agriculture

Vermont and Quebec have an important relationship in the region, but it exists in the larger context of U.S.-Canada relations. As those ties become increasingly complicated, we're talking with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard about border issues, refugees, U.S.-Canada relations and more.

Why President Trump Hates Canadian Dairy — And Canada Insists On Protecting It

By Jul 11, 2018

President Trump has railed against Canada for taking advantage of the U.S. when it comes to trade. A particular point of criticism is the dairy industry. Canada slaps steep tariffs on imports of milk, cheese and butter from the U.S., something Trump has called a "disgrace."