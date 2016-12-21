Related Program: 
VPR News

U.S. Ski Team Members Will Train And Race In Burke, Under New Agreement

By 15 hours ago
Related Program: 
VPR News
  • Burke Mountain Academy's new Ronnie Berlack Center is a 15,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility that will serve as a training venue for students and the U.S. Ski Team.
    Burke Mountain Academy's new Ronnie Berlack Center is a 15,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility that will serve as a training venue for students and the U.S. Ski Team.
    Burke Mountain Academy

Burke Mountain has been named an official development site for the U.S. Ski Team. Burke Mountain Academy announced the agreement, which involves both the school and Burke Mountain resort, on Wednesday.

Friends of Burke Mountain President Michael Sher says that in addition to bringing elite skiers to the Northeast Kingdom, the deal also preserves Burke as a recreational ski area.

"For recreational skiers at Burke, what this means is that the value of the mountain has increased for a potential buyer, creating more and more stability," says Sher. "And, in addition, the opportunity to watch some of the best skiers in the world compete."

U.S. Ski Team members from the eastern United States will be training at Burke Mountain and at a new indoor training facility at Burke Mountain Academy.

The $2.8 million Ronnie Berlack Center is a 15,000-square-foot training center, which the school just dedicated last weekend. Berlack was a Burke Mountain Academy graduate and U.S. Ski Team member who was killed in an avalanche in 2015.

Burke Mountain is operating under federal receivership, following an EB-5 fraud investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tags: 
Public Post
VPR News
EB-5
Sports
The Vermont Economy
Skiing

Related Content

Block Renaissance: Newport Artists Create Murals On Fencing Around Stalled Project

By Sep 16, 2016
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

When the Northeast Kingdom EB-5 projects came to a halt in light of fraud allegations last spring, Newport was left with an eyesore in the heart of its downtown – where a hotel was supposed to go. But some local artists are changing that eyesore into an attraction.

Stowe's $80 Million Spruce Peak Adventure Center Features Indoor Climbing And More

By Dec 2, 2016
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Winter has been a little slow in arriving this year, and that makes snow-related businesses nervous. But one local ski area has made a major investment in activities that aren’t so weather-dependent.

EB-5 Funds For Mount Snow To Be Released From Escrow, After Months of Waiting

By Dec 14, 2016
Mount Snow

The parent company of Mount Snow says it will finally get $52 million through the federal EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.