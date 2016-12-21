U.S. Ski Team Members Will Train And Race In Burke, Under New Agreement

Burke Mountain has been named an official development site for the U.S. Ski Team. Burke Mountain Academy announced the agreement, which involves both the school and Burke Mountain resort, on Wednesday.

Friends of Burke Mountain President Michael Sher says that in addition to bringing elite skiers to the Northeast Kingdom, the deal also preserves Burke as a recreational ski area.

"For recreational skiers at Burke, what this means is that the value of the mountain has increased for a potential buyer, creating more and more stability," says Sher. "And, in addition, the opportunity to watch some of the best skiers in the world compete."

U.S. Ski Team members from the eastern United States will be training at Burke Mountain and at a new indoor training facility at Burke Mountain Academy.

The $2.8 million Ronnie Berlack Center is a 15,000-square-foot training center, which the school just dedicated last weekend. Berlack was a Burke Mountain Academy graduate and U.S. Ski Team member who was killed in an avalanche in 2015.

Burke Mountain is operating under federal receivership, following an EB-5 fraud investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.